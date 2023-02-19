“This week we’re starting to roll out Meta Verified, a subscription service that lets you verify your account, earn a blue badge, get extra protection against account theft, and get direct access to customer support. This new feature is about increasing the truthfulness and security of our services. Meta Verified starts at $11.99/month on the web or $14.99/month on iOS. We will launch this week in Australia and New Zealand and soon in other countries”. So on Facebook the founder Mark Zuckerberg announces the arrival of the paid ‘blue check’ for the social network and for Instagram, in the wake of what Elon Musk has already done on Twitter.