The Lazio coach comments on the fourth consecutive victory in the league and the consolidation of second place in the standings: "Achieving the goal isn't easy, there are still many games. I'm back enjoying myself and I'm able to pass this on to the team. In this season there has been a change of mentality and a notable growth"

Great satisfaction in Maurizio’s words Sarri at the end of the match won against Spezia, fourth consecutive success in the league which consolidates second place in the standings: “In the first minutes we experienced all the difficulties that could arise in this match, we knew it, they put us in difficulty and then slowly we came out and took over the race – he says – Satisfied? We are satisfied because the team has had a positive evolution but there is a difference between satisfaction and fulfilmentthinking that it is easy to get to the finish line is not true, you have to stay focused and fulfillment will come only with the goal achievedHowever Lazio’s growth is also undeniable from the point of view of mentality: “We set ourselves the goal of becoming less superficial, the ability to stay on track has grown considerably, but the first 7 or 8 minutes I was a little afraid of having taken the race lightly”.

“I’m back to having fun and I can pass it on to my players” Lazio have consolidated a second place which, if maintained at the end of the championship, will be a great result for the club: “A possible second place? Everyone forgets that I have made seven promotions even in the lower categories, the media dimension doesn’t always correspond to internal satisfaction. I’m superstitious and now I won’t say where I place any objective on the scale of preferences“. A result that is the fruit of a growth project that can continue: “I don’t know what’s possible, I know that I’m back to having fun when I train and this means that the team is doing well, I have seen this season a change of mentality and this fact that I enjoy I can pass it on to the players and I see it in individual growth. We don’t have to look at the standings, because there are 9 games left, we have to stay there with the desire to reach our goal” See also Serie A, which are the teams that run the most? Here is the top 10



“Marcos Antonio? Happy for him, seeing him play is a show” Citation for the goals scored by Felipe Anderson and especially by marco anthony: “On Felipe Anderson’s goal at one point I got scared because nobody was shooting on goal – he concludes – I’m very happy for Marcos Antonio because he he’s a great setter and sometimes I struggle to place him in our midfield which is very offensive and sometimes needs physicality. Seeing Marcos Antonio in training I assure you it’s a show.”