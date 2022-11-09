At the end of the match against the Ligurians, Mr. Sottil answered the journalists’ questions: here are his hot statements

Thin spoke to the microphones of Dazn of the 1-1 draw against Spezia. Here are his statements:

“I am satisfied with the attitude of the team. We had made a great goal with Success, shame about the millimeter offside that made him irregular. In the first part of the race they did better. We were not very bad and not very determined. The team also showed this evening that they have the right mentality. The second half was more balanced, then from 75 ‘the game went tactically stalled. We could have handled some situations better. This team has 24 points out of 14 games, I just have to congratulate the guys. Today was not easy in a narrow field. “

“I have to thank the guys. In football, there are moments when you go to 2000 and moments when you go less. We built the right mentality in the summer. Too bad because some victories we deserved were missing. The race is overturned when you truly believe in it and forge this mentality. We have a lot of players out so I have to manage my forces and it’s not easy. “

A look at the next race — “INapoli is a supersonic team coached by a coach that I had and I respect a lot. I hope to recover some players even if I don’t think so. Games must be playedthey are not lost before, so we will go to Maradona to play our chances “. The interview with the technician ends with these statements Andrea Sottil. Quickly changing the subject, but staying on the game theme: do not lose all the evaluations of this afternoon. Here are the report cards of Spezia-Udinese << See also The Chinese men's basketball team will go to the World Preliminaries at the end of the month. The backline team is fiercely competitive_Including_Match_Wang Yibo

November 8, 2022 (change November 8, 2022 | 21:21)

