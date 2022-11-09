It is celebrated at the Optics Cesco 2000 New di Mare, San Pietro di Cadore. Last Sunday, in fact, in the splendid setting of Palazzo Borghese in Florence, he received the plaque of honor of “Historic shop for over 50 years of activity” together with the diploma of “Optical Master with 30 years of qualification” awarded to the co-owner Gloria Cesco Cancian. The award was assigned by the Italian Opticians Association to the shop that was created in 1965 by Giorgio Cesco Cancian, a comeliano doc, who died in 2011, who had continued in the footsteps of his father Arminio, long mayor of San Pietro, and founder in 1954. of the eyewear factory from which the shop was later born. The family business is now carried on by his wife Elena and daughters Barbara and Gloria. «We are proud to carry on this family business», comments Gloria Cesco, «and we are grateful to the Italian Opticians Association for this recognition that gratifies us, both professionally and personally. We dedicate the two awards to the memory of our father, who for us represented a rigorous and affectionate guide, a shining example to follow ».