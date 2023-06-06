Spezia Verona, play-off to stay in Serie A: date, time and where to play

To decide the last relegation from A to B on Sunday at 20.45, the play-off between Verona and Spezia, who finished the championship on equal points, will be played. The venue for the match has been chosen by the Lega council, which will be made official tomorrow: it will be played on the neutral ground in Udine

Lo salvation playoff Between Verona e Spice will be played on Sunday evening at 20.45 on the neutral ground of Udine. This was decided by the Lega Serie A during a specially convened council, which had to consider four possible venues: Udine, Florence, Lecce and Reggio Emilia. In the end, the choice of the ‘Dacia Arena’ prevailed, Udinese’s home, which therefore on Sunday evening will host the last appendix of this Serie A 2022/2023. The choice of the League will be made official tomorrow. In the two matches played this season in the league, here’s how it ended between the two teams. In the first leg, played in November at the Bentegodi, Spezia won 2-1 in comeback: brace from Nzola after Verdi’s lead. On the return at the beginning of March, in Liguria, it ended 0-0 instead.

Verona-Spezia: how the playoff works To decide which will be the third team relegated from Serie A to B next Sampdoria e Cremonathey will therefore return to face each other in a single race Verona e Spice, who closed their championship yesterday on equal points at 31 in the standings. A return to the past, given that starting from this season the Serie A League has reintroduced the play-off to decide, in case of arrival of two teams with equal points, the fight for the Scudetto and the one salvation. No more direct clashes or goal difference, therefore, but a further challenge, to be played in a 90-minute one-off match, which in the event of a tie at the end of regulation time, will immediately include penalties, without overtime. See also Juventus: Fagioli-Rovella Allegri's double way to replace Pogba

Verona-Spezia, how the play-off came about On the last day of the championship, both teams were defeated yesterday. The Verona lost 3-1 at the San Siro against Milanlo Spice were overtaken 2-1 in a comeback by Roma at the Olimpico, with a penalty scored in the 90th minute by Dybala. For most of the game, Semplici’s team toyed with the idea of ​​ending the duel with Verona by scoring points against Roma. But the late goal put everything back on the line. So in the end both remained paired in the standings at 31 points. And now, everything will be played out in a direct clash that is worth staying in Serie A.

Relegation play-off, last time in 2005 The play-off to decide the last relegated team is nothing new for the club A league. The League has reintroduced him for this season and this further comparison will immediately be used to decide who will remain in Serie A between Verona e Spice. The last time this happened was 18 years ago. Playing for their stay in Serie A, then they were Parma e Bolognawho met in a two-legged tie at the end of the season 2004/2005. First at the Tardini, then at the Dall’Ara. In the first leg in Parma, Bologna won with a goal of Repel but in the end it was Parma who celebrated, winning the second leg in Bologna 2-0 with goals by cardone e Gilardino. After 18 years, the playoff returns to determine who will be relegated to Serie B.





See also TV rights, Tim's appeal to the Antitrust against Sky: "It hinders cancellations" A league All the Serie A verdicts These are the latest verdicts of the championship: Napoli champion of Italy, with him in the Champions League Lazio, Inter, and Milan; Roma goes to the Europa League together with Atalanta, Juventus in the Conference. It will be a playoff between Spezia and Verona (on a neutral field, the venue will be decided on Monday). Sampdoria and Cremonese are relegated to B SERIE A, THE FINAL STANDINGS LAST DAY RESULTS Sassuolo 1-3 Fiorentina

Torino-Inter 0-1

Cremonese-Salernitana 2-0

Empoli-Lazio 0-2

Naples-Sampdoria 2-0

Atalanta-Monza 5-2

Udinese-Juventus 0-1

Lecce-Bologna 2-3

Milan-Verona 3-1

Rome-Spezia 2-1 NAPLES champion of Italy (Champions League) LAZIO second (in Champions League)