Official news, the 34-year-old Marcelo returned to the Brazilian team Fluminense. Fluminense posted a poster of Marcelo on social media, announcing: It’s time to return. Marcelo came from the Fluminense youth training. In January 2007, Real Madrid spent 6.5 million euros to sign him from Fluminense. Before joining Real Madrid, Marcelo played 11 times for the Fluminense first team , scored 3 goals. After the end of last season, Marcelo’s contract expired and left the team, ending his 15-year Real Madrid career. On September 2 last year, he signed a one-year contract with Olympiacos and terminated the contract on February 18 after playing for more than 5 months. Marcelo played 546 games for Real Madrid, scored 38 goals, sent 103 assists, helped Real Madrid win 25 championship trophies, including 6 La Liga titles, 2 King’s Cup titles, 5 West Super Cup titles, 5 Champions League titles, 3 UEFA Super Cup titles and 4 Club World Cup titles. This season, Marcelo has only played 10 games on behalf of Olympiacos due to injury, with a total time of 332 minutes and scored 3 goals in the Greek Cup.

According to “Team Daily”, in Paris Saint-Germain’s latest training, Messi had a skirmish with Portuguese teammate Vitignia, because the latter’s vicious tackle nearly injured Messi, and Messi immediately Respond, signaling that the other person should calm down. Paris lost 0 to 1 at home to Bayern in the first round of the Champions League knockout round. Neymar was injured in the league last weekend and is basically sure to miss the second round against Bayern. Of course, Messi does not want to miss this crucial battle, so rough tackles for his teammates are easy Fire is understandable.

Europa League round of 16 matches released. At 19:00 on February 24th, Beijing time, the Europa League round of 16 draw ceremony was held at UEFA headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland. The same-country avoidance principle still applies in this round of lottery, and it will be abolished from the top 8 lottery. The first round of the 1/8 finals will be held on March 9, the second round will start on March 16, and the top 8 will be drawn on March 17. 1/8 final matchup (home first, then away): Union Berlin vs Royal Saint-Giros Sporting Lisbon vs Arsenal Juventus vs Freiburg Leverkusen vs Ferenc City Shakhtar Donetsk vs Feyenoord Manchester United vs Real Betis Roma vs Real Sociedad Sevilla vs Fenerbahce The UEFA Cup round of 16 is out The results of the UEFA Cup 1/8 final draw were released. West Ham United played against Larnaca, the leader of Cyprus. UEFA Cup 1/8 final matchup (home first, then away): AEK Larnaca (Cyprus) vs West Ham United (Premier League) Fiorentina (Serie A) vs Sivasspor (Turkish Super League) Lazio (Serie A) vs Alkmaar (Eredivisie) Poznan Lech (Polyjack) vs Jurgdan (Richardt) Basel (Swiss) vs Bratislava (Svarts) Tiraspol Sheriff (Moldova) vs Nice (Ligue 1) Anderlecht (Liga) vs Villarreal (La Liga) Ghent (League) vs Basak City (Turkish Super League) Western media: Not only Ramos was dismissed by the national team. According to IC photo After being informed by the Spanish team coach De La Fuente that there was no place for him in the national team, Ramos chose to announce the end of his international career with an angry open letter. But according to Searle Radio, in fact, De La Fuente personally called several other veterans, telling them that the national team will implement a younger policy in the future, and there will be no veteran positions, not just Ramos. The Spanish Football Association was "surprised" by Ramos' move and dissatisfied with his disclosure of internal affairs. After all, whether a player is selected for the national team is an internal business issue of the national team. The national football assistant posted a farewell post on social media: Chinese football has unlimited potential and a bright future The Chinese Football Association announced this afternoon that Serbian coach Jankovic will be the new coach of the national football team. The Spanish coach Pep Munoz, who had worked with Li Xiaopeng for a long time before, also posted a message on social media to bid farewell to the national football team:

