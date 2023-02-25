Lianliankan sports, daily sports news early to know! This is the latest sports news collected by the editor for you today.
Official news, the 34-year-old Marcelo returned to the Brazilian team Fluminense. Fluminense posted a poster of Marcelo on social media, announcing: It’s time to return. Marcelo came from the Fluminense youth training. In January 2007, Real Madrid spent 6.5 million euros to sign him from Fluminense. Before joining Real Madrid, Marcelo played 11 times for the Fluminense first team , scored 3 goals. After the end of last season, Marcelo’s contract expired and left the team, ending his 15-year Real Madrid career. On September 2 last year, he signed a one-year contract with Olympiacos and terminated the contract on February 18 after playing for more than 5 months. Marcelo played 546 games for Real Madrid, scored 38 goals, sent 103 assists, helped Real Madrid win 25 championship trophies, including 6 La Liga titles, 2 King’s Cup titles, 5 West Super Cup titles, 5 Champions League titles, 3 UEFA Super Cup titles and 4 Club World Cup titles. This season, Marcelo has only played 10 games on behalf of Olympiacos due to injury, with a total time of 332 minutes and scored 3 goals in the Greek Cup.
According to “Team Daily”, in Paris Saint-Germain’s latest training, Messi had a skirmish with Portuguese teammate Vitignia, because the latter’s vicious tackle nearly injured Messi, and Messi immediately Respond, signaling that the other person should calm down. Paris lost 0 to 1 at home to Bayern in the first round of the Champions League knockout round. Neymar was injured in the league last weekend and is basically sure to miss the second round against Bayern. Of course, Messi does not want to miss this crucial battle, so rough tackles for his teammates are easy Fire is understandable.
Europa League round of 16 matches released
At 19:00 on February 24th, Beijing time, the Europa League round of 16 draw ceremony was held at UEFA headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland. The same-country avoidance principle still applies in this round of lottery, and it will be abolished from the top 8 lottery. The first round of the 1/8 finals will be held on March 9, the second round will start on March 16, and the top 8 will be drawn on March 17. 1/8 final matchup (home first, then away):
Union Berlin vs Royal Saint-Giros
Sporting Lisbon vs Arsenal
Juventus vs Freiburg
Leverkusen vs Ferenc City
Shakhtar Donetsk vs Feyenoord
Manchester United vs Real Betis
Roma vs Real Sociedad
Sevilla vs Fenerbahce
The UEFA Cup round of 16 is out
The results of the UEFA Cup 1/8 final draw were released. West Ham United played against Larnaca, the leader of Cyprus.
UEFA Cup 1/8 final matchup (home first, then away):
AEK Larnaca (Cyprus) vs West Ham United (Premier League)
Fiorentina (Serie A) vs Sivasspor (Turkish Super League)
Lazio (Serie A) vs Alkmaar (Eredivisie)
Poznan Lech (Polyjack) vs Jurgdan (Richardt)
Basel (Swiss) vs Bratislava (Svarts)
Tiraspol Sheriff (Moldova) vs Nice (Ligue 1)
Anderlecht (Liga) vs Villarreal (La Liga)
Ghent (League) vs Basak City (Turkish Super League)
Western media: Not only Ramos was dismissed by the national team

After being informed by the Spanish team coach De La Fuente that there was no place for him in the national team, Ramos chose to announce the end of his international career with an angry open letter. But according to Searle Radio, in fact, De La Fuente personally called several other veterans, telling them that the national team will implement a younger policy in the future, and there will be no veteran positions, not just Ramos. . The Spanish Football Association was “surprised” by Ramos’ move and dissatisfied with his disclosure of internal affairs. After all, whether a player is selected for the national team is an internal business issue of the national team. In the whirlpool of unnecessary public opinion.
The national football assistant posted a farewell post on social media: Chinese football has unlimited potential and a bright future
The Chinese Football Association announced this afternoon that Serbian coach Jankovic will be the new coach of the national football team. The Spanish coach Pep Munoz, who had worked with Li Xiaopeng for a long time before, also posted a message on social media to bid farewell to the national football team:

Today (2.25)
08:30 NBA regular season Cavaliers – Eagles
08:30 NBA regular season Heat- Bucks
09:00 NBA regular season Hornets- Timberwolves
09:00 NBA regular season Nets- Bulls
11:00 NBA regular season Thunder-Sun
11:00 NBA regular season Rockets – Warriors
11:30 NBA Regular Season Kings – Clippers
21:00 La Liga Round 23 Espanyol-Mallorca
22:30 Bundesliga Round 22 Hertha Berlin – Augsburg
22:30 Bundesliga round 22 Werder Bremen – Bochum
22:30 Bundesliga Round 22 RB Leipzig-Frankfurt
22:30 Cologne-Wolfsburg in the 22nd round of the Bundesliga
22:30 Bundesliga Round 22 Hoffenheim – Borussia Dortmund
23:00 Premier League Round 25 Everton-Aston Villa
23:00 Premier League Round 25 Leeds United- Southampton
23:00 Premier League Round 25 Leicester City-Arsenal
23:00 Premier League Round 25 West Ham – Nottingham Forest
23:15 La Liga 23rd round Cadiz – Vallecano
23:30 Saudi United 18th round Damac – Riyadh victory
Tomorrow (2.26)
00:00 Ligue 1 Round 25 Angers-Lyon
01:00 Serie A round 24 Empoli – Naples
01:00 NBA regular season Raptors – Pistons
01:30 Schalke-Stuttgart in the 22nd round of the Bundesliga
01:30 La Liga Round 23 Real Madrid-Atletico Madrid
01:30 Premier League Round 25 Bournemouth-Manchester City
03:45 Serie A round 24 Lecce-Sassuolo
03:45 Premier League Round 25 Crystal Palace – Liverpool
04:00 Ligue 1 Round 25 Montpellier-Lens
04:00 Valencia-Real Sociedad in the 23rd round of La Liga
