On our weekly a long study on the Italian champion. Then a lot of football: the interview with Pereyra, Udinese captain, Gigi Riva on the eve of his 78 years and the story of Germano and the countess …
Paola Egonu has changed her life: she has left behind the disappointment of the Volleyball World Cup and, above all, the controversy over the racist phrases published on social media, and is ready to leave Turkey with the Vakifbank Istanbul shirt, the team that in the last season has won everything in Turkey, Europe and the world. She, the strongest Italian volleyball player, is the protagonist of the cover of Sportweek on newsstands with the Gazzetta tomorrow at 2 euros. Walter Veltroni reminds us that Paola was born in Italy, in Veneto, she grew up in our schools, she learned to play volleyball in our gyms. You proudly represented Italy as the IOC flag bearer in the opening parade of the Tokyo Olympics. She and her teammates on the National team are a team, a group that is synonymous with community, where black and white blend together, because what matters is the long journey to be made together: they are our best Italy. Paola will play under the orders of Giovanni Guidetti, 50, from Modena who started a family in Turkey and became the “sultan” of all the benches at the helm of the battleship sponsored Vakif: “Paola comes from a period of overexposure, I think this year can do you a lot of good, because in Istanbul you will be able to rediscover the pleasure of going shopping or eating a pizza with friends without being attacked “, she tells Sportweek.
Pereyra
—
But there is also a lot of football in the Gazzetta’s weekly. We went to Friuli to interview the Udinese captain: Roberto Pereyra has an Indian face, he comes “from a city where you see what you don’t see here” and still regrets leaving Juve “where I did some shit , but I also did very well “. But the present is in Friuli: “I want Europe”. What about the future? “If Pozzo calls I am there …”.
Rumbling of thunder
—
The myth Gigi Riva today is a man who has chosen silence in order not to share dark thoughts. Sportweek tells it on the eve of 78 years: “Thunder Roar” remains the protagonist of a great story, tying himself to an island and a team, never the same after him. Another story to be read is that of Germano and the countess. In 1962, Milan bought their first black player and absurd controversies flared up. But it is the relationship with the daughter of Count Agusta, owner of the motorcycle and helicopter factory, to unleash the magazines. Between escapes, stamped papers and a surprise ending.
October 28 – 11:33 am
