Paola Egonu has changed her life: she has left behind the disappointment of the Volleyball World Cup and, above all, the controversy over the racist phrases published on social media, and is ready to leave Turkey with the Vakifbank Istanbul shirt, the team that in the last season has won everything in Turkey, Europe and the world. She, the strongest Italian volleyball player, is the protagonist of the cover of Sportweek on newsstands with the Gazzetta tomorrow at 2 euros. Walter Veltroni reminds us that Paola was born in Italy, in Veneto, she grew up in our schools, she learned to play volleyball in our gyms. You proudly represented Italy as the IOC flag bearer in the opening parade of the Tokyo Olympics. She and her teammates on the National team are a team, a group that is synonymous with community, where black and white blend together, because what matters is the long journey to be made together: they are our best Italy. Paola will play under the orders of Giovanni Guidetti, 50, from Modena who started a family in Turkey and became the “sultan” of all the benches at the helm of the battleship sponsored Vakif: “Paola comes from a period of overexposure, I think this year can do you a lot of good, because in Istanbul you will be able to rediscover the pleasure of going shopping or eating a pizza with friends without being attacked “, she tells Sportweek.