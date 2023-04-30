Home » SSC Napoli have to wait for a master party after a 1-1 draw against US Salernitana
Dhe SSC Napoli messed up winning the Italian soccer championship early and the planned title party in the city. Coach Luciano Spalletti’s team couldn’t get past a 1-1 (0-0) draw against US Salernitana on Sunday. If Napoli had been victorious over the outsider, it would not have been possible to put them in first place – despite the small setback, nobody has any doubts about winning the title this season.

When Mathias Oliveira scored the deserved 1-0 in the 62nd minute, the celebration seemed to be taking its course. In the 84th minute, however, visiting striker Boulaye Dia shocked the home side with an equalizer. Everything was prepared for a unique football party at the foot of Mount Vesuvius. Chaser Lazio Rom lost 3-1 at Inter Milan early Sunday afternoon.

Will Naples be champions in front of the TV?

Thousands of fans have already gathered in the city in various places, with blue-white smoke from Bengal fires rising everywhere. Practically all the houses of this chaotic and crazy city were decorated with flags and banners. Up to a million fans including tourists were expected in the city, for safety reasons large parts of the center were closed to traffic. Around 2,500 police and law enforcement officers were on duty to prevent riots and incidents.

Since the era of Diego Maradona and the two championship titles in 1987 and 1990, Napoli have been waiting for their third Serie A win – now the club and the Tifosi have to wait a few more days. With six games to go, Napoli are 18 points clear of Lazio and 20 over Juventus, who travel to Bologna on Sunday night. In the away game at Udinese Calcio next Thursday, Napoli can make amends for the small blunder – if the pursuers don’t make a mistake beforehand and make the SSC champions in front of the TV set.

Even a curious goal by France’s top scorer Kylian Mbappé did not save leaders Paris Saint-Germain from an unexpected home defeat in the French football league. The leaders lost 3-1 (2-1) against FC Lorient on Sunday, who are now tenth in the table. For PSG it was a setback on the way to the next championship title in what has been a disappointing season so far, despite still being clearly at the top of the table.

