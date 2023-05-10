St. Pauli’s victory postpones Darmstadt’s promotion party

Status: 08.05.2023 00:00

SV Darmstadt 98 awarded the first match ball for promotion to the Bundesliga. The “Lilien” lost 0: 3 (0: 1) to FC St. Pauli on Saturday (06.05.2023). Darmstadt (64 points) can, at least theoretically, still slip out of the direct promotion places in the last three games as the leader of the 2nd Bundesliga. However, the lead over third-placed Hamburger SV is seven points.

St. Pauli, on the other hand, as the most successful team in the second half of the season in fifth place and four points behind city rivals HSV, is still sniffing at the relegation. Adam Dźwigała (45′) scored the lead for the guests from Hamburg after a free kick just before half-time. Elias Saad (57th) and in the final phase David Otto (85th) followed up in round two.

The spectators at the sold-out Böllenfalltor experienced two reserved teams, especially in the first half. St. Pauli was waiting for a counterattack. Darmstadt was the chance to note the fourth promotion to the Bundesliga. The SVD acted more cautiously than usual, but had the better approaches to the front.

Darmstadt striker Philipp Tietz in focus

Attacker Philipp Tietz brought himself into a good final position several times. But either he pulled away, or St. Pauli’s defense got a foot in the way. But Tietz then played a decisive role in the 0:1 in front of his own goal. A free kick by Leart Paqarada from the left wing wiped Dźwigała over the head and Tietz deflected into his own net from five yards.

With the lead behind them, St. Pauli got off to a good start in the second half. Marcel Hartel headed in from seven yards out after a Paqarada cross, but aimed right at 98 keeper Marcel Schuhen (47′). A little later, Saad made it 2-0, but Darmstadt kept trying to fight back into the game.

Substitute Otto finally pulled the plug after a counterattack in the final phase with the goal to 3.0 the mood of the home fans at Böllenfalltor and caused the first home defeat of the “Lilien” this season.

St. Pauli in the top game against Dusseldorf

On Matchday 32, FC St. Pauli will host their next-door neighbor Fortuna Düsseldorf (Saturday, May 13, 2023 at 8:30 p.m.) in the next top game. One day later in Hanover (1.30 p.m.) Darmstadt has the next chance to make promotion to the Bundesliga perfect like last time in 2015.