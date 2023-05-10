Erdogan’s latest move to win the elections: he increases the salaries of civil servants by 45%.

He proposes himself as a mediator of the conflict in Sudan and announces that he has “discovered reserves of petrolium with a production capacity of 100,000 barrels per day” in the southeast of the Türkiye. But the latest move of Recep Tayyip Erdoganfive days before the elections on Sunday 14 May which will decide whether he will still be in power after twenty years, is the increase in the minimum wage for workers employed in the public sector. The president has announced that it will be increased by 45% reaching 15,000 Turkish lira, just under 700 euros. According to the local press, the measure concerns 700 thousand workers. This despite the country being hit by a serious crisis economic as well as from an earthquake that last February 6 killed more than 50 thousand people and caused over 5.9 million internally displaced people in its southern provinces as well as in the north of Syria.

Fears of losing further support in the face of the deteriorating economy prompted the president to anticipate from June 18th al 14 maggio the elections presidential e parliamentary. The fear is that the crisis could also convince his faithful voters not to vote for him or his Justice and Development party anymore. Akpcurrently leading the government in coalition with the far-right Islamic nationalist party, Mhpknown for its armed wing, the so-called Gray Wolves. Meanwhile, support for his number one challenger, the leader of the opposition, continues to grow Kemal Kilicdaroglu who leads the Republican People’s Party (CHP) and an alliance of six centre-left parties.

Polls, elections and ballot – On May 14 i surveys predict a record turnout at the polls, which could spell the end of the twenty-year government of Erdogan. Instead, the provinces affected by the earthquake of three months ago will not vote, most of which were strongholds of Erdogan and his party Akp. The Chairman of the Supreme Electoral Council (Ysk) Ahmet Yener he has already made it known that at least one million voters in the areas affected by the earthquake will not be able to vote because they are displaced. But if Kilicdaroglu really won the election, some analysts believe that Erdogan it may not hand over power to him easily. In Türkiye elections are held every five years. THE candidates presidential they can be nominated by parties that passed the threshold of 5 percent of voters in the last parliamentary elections or by those who have collected at least 100,000 signatures in support of their nomination. He is elected president the candidate who obtained more than 50 percent of the votes in the first round and if this does not happen it goes to the ballot between the two who got more preferences. Parliamentary elections are held at the same time as the presidential elections. There Türkiye it follows a system of proportional representation in parliament where the number of seats a party wins in the 600-seat legislature is directly proportional to the votes it gets.