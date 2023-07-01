Home » Stand and stream from the sprint shootout from 12.00 p.m




On Saturday, the Austrian Grand Prix in Spielberg is all about sprinting. First, from 12:00 p.m., the qualification, the sprint shootout, will be completed. At 4:30 p.m., the sprint itself is on the agenda. The sprint shootout can be seen live on ORF1 and in the live stream from 11.25 a.m., the sprint also live on ORF1 and in the live stream from 4 p.m.

For the first time this weekend, ORF is making the Formula 1 competitions available in ultra-high-definition video format (UHD). As an exclusive additional service, the transmissions of qualifying and races as well as the sprint and sprint shootout are also offered in UHD quality on tvthek.orf.at if the TV set has the appropriate technical requirements.

