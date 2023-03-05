9
At the end of the Kvitfjell weekend, another Super-G is on the program in the women’s World Cup on Sunday. The first on Friday was won by Styrian Cornelia Hütter, who still has a say in the fight for the small crystal ball.
The race can be seen live from 10.30 a.m. on ORF1 and in the live stream (broadcast starts at 10.15 a.m.).
start list in sport.ORF.at/skialpin
