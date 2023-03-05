At the end of the Kvitfjell weekend, another Super-G is on the program in the women’s World Cup on Sunday. The first on Friday was won by Styrian Cornelia Hütter, who still has a say in the fight for the small crystal ball.

The race can be seen live from 10.30 a.m. on ORF1 and in the live stream (broadcast starts at 10.15 a.m.).

