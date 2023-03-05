Home Sports Standing in the women’s Super-G in Kvitfjell from 10.30 a.m
Sports

Standing in the women’s Super-G in Kvitfjell from 10.30 a.m

by admin
Standing in the women’s Super-G in Kvitfjell from 10.30 a.m

At the end of the Kvitfjell weekend, another Super-G is on the program in the women’s World Cup on Sunday. The first on Friday was won by Styrian Cornelia Hütter, who still has a say in the fight for the small crystal ball.

The race can be seen live from 10.30 a.m. on ORF1 and in the live stream (broadcast starts at 10.15 a.m.).

start list in sport.ORF.at/skialpin

See also  Embiid surpasses Iverson for the fifth best month in his career and occupies the first place in team history_Best Player_Assists_Rebounds

You may also like

Spahija: “We have to stick together and work...

PSG – Nantes 4:2, Mbappé brought PSG footballers...

Milan, Pioli: ‘Fiorentina better than us. We didn’t...

Alpine skiing: Kilde grabs the downhill crystal ball

Tonight’s TV programs, Saturday 4 March 2023. On...

Arsenal let the second chase the three major...

PSG-Nantes 4-2: video, gol e highlights

The Bö star brothers tested positive for the...

Juve’s appeal: “Accuses changed, due process violated” –...

Yi Jianlian had 10 points, 5 rebounds and...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy