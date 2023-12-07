Home » Start list for women’s Super-G in St. Moritz
Start list for women's Super-G in St. Moritz

Start list for women’s Super-G in St. Moritz

After the double cancellation in Zermatt, the alpine ski women are opening the speed season with a triple this weekend in St. Moritz. To kick things off, the first of two Super-Gs will take place on Friday.

Stephanie Venier is the first Austrian to take to the slopes in fourth place. Nina Ortlieb, third in the first downhill training on Wednesday and fastest on Thursday, has start number 19.

The race can be seen live on ORF1 and in the live stream from 10.30 a.m. Broadcast starts at 10:15 a.m.

