Status in the men's slalom in Soldeu from 10.30 a.m

Status in the men's slalom in Soldeu from 10.30 a.m

The Alpine World Cup finals in Soldeu conclude with the men’s slalom on Sunday. The last competition of the season is also about the small crystal ball. The race will be opened by Manuel Schwarz, with starting number three, Lucas Braathen, the leader in the discipline classification, will start the race.

The first round can be seen live on ORF1 and in the live stream from 10.30 a.m. Transmission begins at 10:15 a.m.

The decision will be made from 1.30 p.m., which can also be seen live on ORF1 and in the live stream. Transmission begins at 1:15 p.m.

start list in sport.ORF.at/skialpin

