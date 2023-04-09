Of Sports editorial team

Tension in the Premier derby between Tottenham and Brighton: red cards for Roberto De Zerbi and Cristian Stellini in the 59th minute. Expelled, both by referee Attwell after a fight between the benches that broke out shortly after the Var canceled the goal of Brighton’s possible 2-1. Yet another act of a rivalry between the two coaches that broke out in front of the cameras just before the kick-off. The rust between the two had exploded in front of the cameras in what should be the handshake before the match. De Zerbi first shakes Stellini’s hand, then when the Tottenham coach leaves he says something to him, prompting him to return. And at that point De Zerbi spoke to him threateningly, pointing his index finger at him. A dialogue that lasts for a few seconds, with De Zerbi visibly angry and Stellini trying to explain himself unheard. The reason is not clear, but it seems that De Zerbi was angry at Stellini’s words in the conference on the eve: De Zerbi at Brighton exploited all of Potter’s work.

The reactions of the protagonists At the end of the match won by Tottenham, the two coaches, intercepted by the BBC, did not provide too many explanations. Stellini: I don't want to talk about what happened between us but only about my team and our victory. I don't like getting involved when there's a fight or the tone is too aggressive. I try to do my job: I'm Cristian Stellini, the Tottenham manager and the only thing I want to talk about. For me nothing happened. I am a friendly person, soccer is a fun sport and scenes like this disappoint the viewers. De Zerbi is more succinct: I'm used to respecting everyone and I want the same respect towards me.