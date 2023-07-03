Steven Gerrard: Ex-Liverpool midfielder named manager of Saudi Pro League Al Ettifaq

Steven Gerrard won the Scottish Premiership with Rangers in 2020-21

Former England and Liverpool midfielder Steven Gerrard has been named manager of Saudi Arabian side Al Ettifaq.

The 43-year-old had said in June he had been invited over to the country to “look at a potential offer” but that he would not be taking it up.

Gerrard has been out of work since being sacked as Aston Villa manager in October last year.

Al Ettifaq were seventh in the 16-team Saudi Pro League last season, finishing 35 points behind champions Al Ittihad.

Gerrard retired from playing in 2016 and his first managerial role was at Scottish club Rangers.

He took over the Ibrox side in 2018 and led the club to their first Scottish Premiership title in 10 years in 2020-21.

Gerrard then became Villa boss in November 2021 but left after 13 wins from 40 games during his time in charge.

More to follow.

