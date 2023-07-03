Home » Steven Gerrard: Ex-Liverpool midfielder named manager of Saudi Pro League Al Ettifaq
Sports

Steven Gerrard: Ex-Liverpool midfielder named manager of Saudi Pro League Al Ettifaq

by admin
Steven Gerrard: Ex-Liverpool midfielder named manager of Saudi Pro League Al Ettifaq

Steven Gerrard won the Scottish Premiership with Rangers in 2020-21

Former England and Liverpool midfielder Steven Gerrard has been named manager of Saudi Arabian side Al Ettifaq.

The 43-year-old had said in June he had been invited over to the country to “look at a potential offer” but that he would not be taking it up.

Gerrard has been out of work since being sacked as Aston Villa manager in October last year.

Al Ettifaq were seventh in the 16-team Saudi Pro League last season, finishing 35 points behind champions Al Ittihad.

Gerrard retired from playing in 2016 and his first managerial role was at Scottish club Rangers.

He took over the Ibrox side in 2018 and led the club to their first Scottish Premiership title in 10 years in 2020-21.

Gerrard then became Villa boss in November 2021 but left after 13 wins from 40 games during his time in charge.

More to follow.

See also  Evergrande Guangzhou Football Stadium Rumored that Chinese Officials Take Over | China Evergrande Group | Football Club

You may also like

Wimbledon: Djokovic starts record hunt confidently

Saudi Pro League hires Liverpool great Steven Gerrard...

Croatian Midfielder Marcelo Brozovic Joins Al-Nassr Alongside Cristiano...

Rasmus Hojlund | United’s offer for the ‘new...

one year from the Olympic Games, organizers and...

Luca Van Assche chute face à Aslan Karatsev...

Young Ukrainians are celebrating a historic success. We...

Steven Gerrard: Ex-Liverpool midfielder named manager of Saudi...

FIFA tests offside rule change

Mets Defeat Giants 8-4 in Rain-Soaked Game, Capture...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy