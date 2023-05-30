STOCK OF THE SEASON: Champion symbol leader, seamers lose legend

The Pilsen defender dropped out of the game unexpectedly early. The championship duel was then just a matter of irreconcilable rivals from Prague. This time, Sparta had the upper hand over Slavia, and after nine years, they were waiting. The order in the table also corresponds to the composition of the ideal lineup of the season of the Fortuna football league according to Sport.cz. Sparta has five representatives in the eleven, Slavia three, Pilsen two. Paradoxically, relegated Brno supplied one… Decide in the attached poll who was your player of the season.

