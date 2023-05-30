Tips for building a house | Info

If you decide to build a house, it is not amiss to listen to some of the advice of world architects.

Arhitekta Aleksandar Borodin jonce gave some good advice for building a house, and his approach is based on not building houses as buildings in which no one will live, but on thinking smartly and acting in accordance with your needs.

However, before starting construction, older people carefully and wisely chose the plot on which to build a house. Despite this, they made mistakes that cost them dearly. Namely, it turned out that they invested a lot in houses that went out of fashion over time, and more money was invested in their renovation than in the construction itself.

An American decided to build a house, or more precisely a solar cabin. It is cheap, and on the ground floor it has a kitchen, bathroom, living room and dining room. In the upper part there is a bedroom, a study and an attic. Debi Glasborg is an industrial designer from Kansas and came up with the idea of ​​making a house out of a slightly different material. She took containers, which are used to send goods by ship, and made them her home. She also managed to make a garden on top of the house out of containers, so that she can grow vegetables for her own needs.



Solar cabin Izvor: youtube.com/Solarcabin Off Grid Adventure Channel

The advantage of such houses is that they are much more flexible, and they can also be moved.

3 tips for saving money during construction:

Good organization and space plan You don’t need a basement and an attic A multi-storey house is just an expense

