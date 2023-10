Stockerau’s table tennis men have said goodbye to the Europe Cup. After the 3-2 victory over the eventual group winners and hosts Roskilde (Denmark) on Tuesday, David Serdaroglu and Co. had to admit defeat to the Czech representative Ostrava 1-3 on Wednesday and then lost to Priego (ESP) 0-3. As the last player in Pool D, you continue to play in the main round of the Europe Trophy.

Share this: Facebook

X