Storm after European Cup bankruptcy focused on Klagenfurt

After the bitter 4-1 defeat in the Champions League qualifier at PSV Eindhoven, runners-up Sturm Graz are aiming for three points in the third round of the Admiral Bundesliga on Saturday (5:00 p.m.) at home against Austria Klagenfurt. Coach Christian Ilzer recalled last year: “After the 6-0 loss to Feyenoord, we didn’t lose for ten games. We’re a cool squad and don’t need to suffocate in misery,” said the Styrian, who announced a “gentle rotation”.

Against the “nice challenge” of Klagenfurt, Ilzer will put the squad density to the test for the first time this season. There should be a slight rotation between the two qualifying games for the Champions League against PSV, especially since all players are fit with the exception of Manprit Sarkaria. “With Austria Klagenfurt, we have a very unpleasant opponent waiting for us in the Bundesliga, who played two really good games,” emphasized Ilzer.

Klagenfurt accepts role

The Carinthians got off to a good start to the season with four points from two games in the Admiral Bundesliga. “Now we’re in a reasonable position,” said coach Peter Pacult, who demanded more efficiency in the duel with Sturm than last: “We won’t get many chances.”

Pacult said it was clear that his team in Graz was the outsider. “For me, Sturm is a contender for the championship this year and I’m assuming that they will have a hot race with Salzburg. Nevertheless, we’re not going to Graz to raise our hands,” said the 63-year-old. Klagenfurt will “leave everything on the pitch to take something with them,” announced goalie Philipp Menzel. “But it’s also clear that every point against Sturm would be a bonus point,” added the goalkeeper.

Bundesliga, third round

Saturday, 5 p.m.:

Storm – Austria Klagenfurt

Merkur Arena, SR Hameter

Possible lineups:

Sturm: Scherpen – Gazibegovic, Affengruber, Wüthrich, Schnegg – Gorenc-Stankovic – Serrano, Horvat, Böving – Teixeira, Wlodarczyk

Klagenfurt: Menzel-Gkezos, Mahrer, Wimmer, Schumacher-Benatelli, Cvetko-Straudi, Irving, Karweina-Arweiler

