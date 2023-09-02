Xavi Hernandez Discusses Transfer Market and New Signings at Press Conference

Xavi Hernandez, the coach of FC Barcelona, held a press conference ahead of their upcoming league match against Osasuna. Among the topics discussed were the final stretch of the transfer market and the signings of Joao Félix and Joao Cancelo.

Xavi expressed his satisfaction with the team’s performance in the transfer market, stating that they have strengthened well and have a stronger team compared to last year. He also mentioned that the players who left the club had requested to leave, and the team had acted swiftly to reinforce themselves. Xavi emphasized that now the team needs to prove their worth and this transfer market has been very positive for them.

Regarding the signings of Joao Félix and Joao Cancelo, Xavi spoke highly of both players. He praised Joao Félix for his versatility and natural talent, stating that he fits perfectly into the team. Xavi believes that Joao Félix has the potential to succeed at Barcelona and the team will provide him with the necessary support to perform at his best. As for Joao Cancelo, Xavi mentioned that his natural position is right back but he can also play on the left and inside. He described him as a versatile player who can adapt to different attacking styles and expressed his confidence in helping him reach his highest level.

Furthermore, Xavi addressed Iñigo Martínez’s injury and stated that he is pleased to have him in the squad. Although he had suffered a fascia injury during preseason, Xavi believes that Iñigo will gradually recover and contribute to the team.

Overall, Xavi expressed optimism about the team’s performance in the upcoming league commitment and emphasized the importance of the new signings in strengthening the squad.