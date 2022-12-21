The provincial five-a-side football student champions were crowned at the Spes Arena in Belluno.

At the end of the two days dedicated to the challenges between the students of the province, the Liceo Dal Piaz triumphs among the high schools while in the comparison between the middle schools the IC Nievo for men and the IC Feltre for women impose themselves.

The average Nievo

The competition, organized by the territorial school office of Belluno under the guidance of professor Cristina Sattin, with the support of the FIGC (provincial president Orazio Zanin present) and Aia, began on Tuesday with the Allievi tournament.

After the group stage which saw the presence of six teams, the Renier and Dal Piaz high schools clashed in the final, with Dal Piaz having the upper hand 4-1. Third place instead for the IIS Feltre 2 which by measure prevails over the Segato Brustolon. Here are the results.

Dal Piaz High School

Girone A. Segato/Brustolon – Renier 3-2, Feltre 1 – Segato/Brustolon 3-1, Feltre 1 – Renier 3-7. Girone B. Feltre 2 – Galilei/Titian 6-1, Feltre 2 – Dal Piaz 1-4, Galilei/Titian – Dal Piaz 1-6. Finale 3°/4°. Feltre 2 – Segato/Brustolon 1-0. Finale 1°/2°. Renier – Dal Piaz 1-4.

Yesterday, on the other hand, middle school students took to the field. In the women’s competition, balance reigns between the 5 participating teams with the goal difference becoming decisive. First place therefore for the IC Feltre which with 7 goals to its credit beats Sedico and Nievo. All three teams finished the group with three wins and one loss. In the men’s category, instead, Nievo from Belluno wins the final against Pedavena 3-2, while Mel is placed in third place, leaving no way out in the final for Cencenighe. A total of eight institutes present, these are the rankings of the groups and the results of the finals.

He deny

Cadet. Feltre 9 points (+7), Sedico 9 (+3), Nievo 9 (+2), Mel 3, Pedavena 0.

Group A Cadets. Nievo 9 points, Mel 6, Santa Giustina 3, Trichiana 0. Group B Cadets. Pedavena 7 points, Cencenighe 6, Canossiane 4, Auronzo 0. Finale 3°/4°. Mel – Cencenighe 6-0. Finale 1°-2°. Nievo – Pedavena 3-2.