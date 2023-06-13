Su Bingtian ends 2023 season ahead of schedule to prepare for Paris Olympics 2023-06-13 10:13:59.0 Source: Xinhua Net

Author: Wang Haoming, Wu Junkuan

Chinese sprinter Su Bingtian announced on social media on the 12th that due to physical reasons, he decided not to participate in the upcoming World Championships and Asian Games track and field trials, and ended the 2023 season ahead of schedule.

Su Bingtian revealed that the injuries accumulated over the years and the changes in physical function after the epidemic have brought many difficulties to his preparations for this year. “Since my body had adverse reactions during training, the team has conducted a series of inspections and tests for me, and actively consulted and sought help from all parties. In the end, after consultation with the team after expert advice, in order to better extend the competitive sports In my career, I have to give up this year’s game and take a period of rest and adjustment,” he wrote.

Su Bingtian said that he will continue to pay attention to the performance of the Chinese team in the Budapest World Championships and Hangzhou Asian Games, and cheer for his teammates. He himself aims at the Paris Olympics one year later: “I will not stop chasing my dreams! I will use this time to actively recover and go all out to prepare for the 2024 Paris Olympics.”

The relevant person in charge of the Chinese Athletics Association said: “The Chinese Athletic Association expresses understanding and respect for Su Bingtian’s decision, and will continue to spare no effort to do a good job in follow-up service guarantee. For Su Bingtian, an outstanding athlete who is self-disciplined, hard-working, daring to fight, and win glory for the country, We expect him to return to the game in better condition after a full rest.”

Su Bingtian will be 34 years old in August this year. He is the first Chinese men’s 100-meter athlete to break the 10-second barrier. At the Tokyo Olympics, Su Bingtian rewrote the Asian record with a time of 9.83 seconds and broke into the men’s 100m final historically. He also helped the Chinese men’s 4X100m relay team win the bronze medal in the Tokyo Olympics.