The regrets are not only for the wasted opportunities (numerous considering that there was the top of the class in front of them), but also for those goals conceded in the first half, avoidable: “Of course – says the Udinese coach Andrea Sottil -, if Ehizibue had scored the 2-1 at the beginning of the second half, maybe another game would come out, but I don’t like the first two goals scored, especially the first. It was an easy to read cross, it wasn’t a very tense parable. During the week we worked a lot on those situations, unfortunately we conceded the same goal ».



A league Udinese hits twice in the final and makes Napoli tremble: it ends 3-2 for the leaders November 12, 2022

BLESSED YOUTH

The negative protagonist of the action is Bijol who lately has been paying for the lack of Becao. Sottil does not bring up absences (Makengo and Udogie were also missing), he is keen to applaud him for his performance, but he is convinced that even with those who were there, more could be done.

«I am sticking to the performance, we came here to play for it, trying to exploit our qualities. At the beginning, in addition to the opportunity of Deulofeu, we had two or three other situations that Meret was very good at reading in advance, otherwise we could have scored ».

And then there are the mistakes of youth: “From this match we have to learn something to grow – Sottil underlines -, after all, when you put many young players on the field you pay something in terms of experience”.

CHANGES AND CHARACTER

Udinese risked embarking, but nevertheless never came out with his head out of the game: «We showed character by trying to the last. Napoli scored with the first three shots on goal, we scored after missing four opportunities ».

It’s the difference between a great and a good team. During the break, Sottil will have to work a lot on this because Udinese still achieves too little compared to what they produce ».

Among the happy notes of the Neapolitan trip, once again, the grafts from the bench. Nestorosvki and Samardzic scored, but Sottil highlights Success’s performance: «First as a player and then as a coach, I saw few strikers who make the team go up like him. He cleans the ball and lets us play on the opponent’s trocar ».

Regarding Deulofeu’s injury, he explains that “he had a slight sprain in his knee, it shouldn’t be anything serious, I hope so for him.”

BALANCE

If he had been told at the beginning of the season that he would have arrived with 24 points at the world stop, he would have signed up. «True – concludes Sottil -, then the points were not spread evenly, there were those six consecutive victories, but we only lost three times, one of which with Milan, second and Napoli, first.

The growth path has been there and will have to continue in the new year with the resumption of the championship ».