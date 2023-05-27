Sudtirol Reggina 1-0, video goals and highlights from the Serie B playoff match

At the ‘Druso’ in Bolzano, in the first preliminary round of the B playoffs, Bisoli’s team celebrated, who punished Inzaghi’s in the 89th minute. Casiraghi’s goal was decisive, after Reggina had had several chances both in the first and in the second half, also hitting an outside post with Canotto. Disappointment for Inzaghi and Sudtirol celebrates, which focuses on qualifying for the playoff semi-finals against Bari: first leg on Monday 29 May, second leg on Friday 2 June

SOUTH TYROL-REGGINA, THE breaking latest news