Al-Burhan calls on the Secretary-General of the United Nations to choose an alternative to Volker Peretz and enumerates his violations in Sudan

Sudani Net:

“Volcker” followed a strange approach in the issue of political transition, and his behavior was dominated by provoking crises and weaving complexities between political parties and civil society entities while stirring up hatred, deepening division, exaggerating points of contention, and adopting extremist positions that are contrary to reconciliation and peace-building, which led to the crisis the country reached last April.

On July 6, 2022, Peretz was involved in writing forged letters in the name of the tripartite mechanism.

He practiced misleading and fraud in his reports to the United Nations and the Security Council, claiming consensus on the framework agreement, while the reality clearly contradicts that.

He tried to impose this agreement by dishonest means and methods, despite the weaknesses, loopholes and negative signs that represented hotbeds of tension in the political and social arena and led to the rebellion and military confrontations.

The head of the “Sovereignty Council”, Lieutenant General Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan, sent a letter to the Secretary-General of the United Nations, calling for the selection of a replacement for the UN envoy and head of the “Untams” mission in Sudan, Volker Peretz, explaining several transgressions committed by “Volcker” during his last term in Sudan. He added that his style and behavior reflected a negative impression of the country at the United Nations, through his lack of commitment to its principles, his lack of impartiality, and his lack of respect for the sovereignty of the state.

Al-Burhan explained in his speech that Peretz’s transgressions included obtaining jobs that were subject to his personal mood, which led to the exclusion of qualified persons and subjecting the recruitment order to courtesies and nepotism by appointing persons convicted by the courts in mission jobs, and he also violated salary procedures and government controls related to that and other violations. Related to obtaining entry visas for the purpose of work and employing people from abroad without notifying the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of that.

Al-Burhan added that Volcker followed a strange approach in the issue of political transition, and his behavior was dominated by provoking crises and weaving complexities between political parties and civil society entities while stirring up hatred, deepening division, amplifying points of contention, and adopting extremist positions that are ignorant of reconciliation and peace-building, which led to what the country has reached. crisis last April.

Al-Burhan indicated that Peretz was involved, on July 6, 2022, in writing forged letters in the name of the tripartite mechanism that prompted the representatives of IGAD and the African Union to hold a press conference and disavow it, accusing Volker of forging it, which he could not deny, which made him a party to the political process. mediator.

Al-Burhan accused Mr. Volcker of practicing misleading and fraud in his reports to the United Nations and the Security Council by claiming consensus on the framework agreement, while the reality is clearly contrary to that. Tension in the political and social arena, which led to what happened in terms of rebellion and military confrontations after the rebellion of the “Rapid Support” commander, according to the signals he received and the guarantee of encouragement from other parties, including the head of the UNTAMS mission, “Volker Peretz,” according to what the rebel “Hemedti” told some of those who sought To contain the situation before it explodes.

Al-Burhan said that, for the foregoing, the presence of Mr. Volker Peretz at the head of the UNTAMS mission and the United Nations country team in Sudan has become a source of negative reflections on the impression towards the United Nations, its agencies and organizations in Sudan, and an opponent of its positive experience and contribution.

Al-Burhan said that Volker did not assist in the political transition process during his time at the head of the mission, and for all of the above, an alternative to Mr. Volker Peretz must be nominated in order to ensure the relationship between the United Nations and Sudan, a member of the United Nations and the host country of the “United Nations mission.” “.

It is noteworthy that Peretz was assigned at the request of former Prime Minister Abdullah Hamdok, whose name is currently associated with the conflict in Sudan with other external parties, according to a huge external plan to fragment Sudan.

Click here to try in the rest of the WhatsApp groups from (1) to (30)