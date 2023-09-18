Home » Expectations that the “Al Daklo” militia will attempt to re-attack the “Armored” and “Engineers” corps
Expectations that the “Al Daklo” militia will attempt to re-attack the “Armored” and “Engineers” corps

Sudanese Net:

Today, Sunday, from dawn until sunset, the “Al-Shajara” armored axis witnessed one of the fiercest suicide attempts by the “Al-Daklo” rebel militia, in which large numbers of its mercenaries and vehicles were lost. Jatoud, non-commissioned officers, armored officers, and volunteer mujahideen were valiant in defeating the rebel militia, inflicting heavy losses on them.

Observers and experts believe that the rebel militia will continue its suicidal attempts in its search to achieve any victory by seizing a vital and influential military site, something it has failed to do throughout the previous period since the outbreak of the war. It is expected that it will attack the “armored” and “engineers” corps again. “Again tomorrow or the day after tomorrow, similar to the tactic it followed in targeting the central reserve buildings in Khartoum and Omdurman.

Experts say that the rebel militia and its mercenaries are following instructions from external axes known to everyone. These axes work, by putting pressure on the remaining pockets of the militia, to try to achieve any victory, especially after their unlimited funding and huge armament for the militia, which almost disappeared under the painful strikes of the Sudanese Armed Forces.

