He died after losing control of his motorcycle and crashing into a tree

A fatal accident took place this Sunday afternoon in the town of Los Reartes, in the Calamuchita department.

A 19-year-old young man lost his life after crashing into a tree while riding his motorcycle.

As reported by police sources, the incident occurred on Av. Costanera Bartolomé Lema, in said town.

A local emergency service worked at the scene, taking the motorcyclist to a medical center, where his death was later confirmed.

The fatal victim lived in the neighboring Villa Genwral Belgrano.

The causes that led to the fatal incident are being investigated.

