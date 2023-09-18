Home » He died after losing control of his motorcycle and crashing into a tree
by admin
A fatal accident took place this Sunday afternoon in the town of Los Reartes, in the Calamuchita department.

A 19-year-old young man lost his life after crashing into a tree while riding his motorcycle.

As reported by police sources, the incident occurred on Av. Costanera Bartolomé Lema, in said town.

A local emergency service worked at the scene, taking the motorcyclist to a medical center, where his death was later confirmed.

The fatal victim lived in the neighboring Villa Genwral Belgrano.

The causes that led to the fatal incident are being investigated.

