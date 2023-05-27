The Intersphere – Wanderer

opened at the end of 2018 The Intersphere their sound and let “The Grand Delusion” explore the musical possibilities in all directions. They have retained a certain penchant for electronics and synthetics, which is now much more present without completely taking over the reins. The sixth studio album „Wanderer“ strives more than ever for catchy, modern rock music, accompanied by personal and socially critical lyrics.

The opening title song “Wanderer” gets to the heart of the old, new way. Heavyness and progressive shenanigans continue to be part of The Intersphere’s performance, but ultimately are just one ingredient among many. A thick chorus with slightly tricky undertones, plus the buttery soft first verse with a synthetic substructure – that harmonizes perfectly. “A La Carte”, on the other hand, strives for a danceable extreme with bass-heavy breakdowns and electronically fueled dramaturgy, which meets massive guitars in the main part. You have to get used to it first, it’s reminiscent of Muse’s earlier attempts at walking, only more pointedly.

“Treasure Chest” also exemplifies the new bubbling, follows a course of reduction, which deceives with post-rock structures and lands a pop-emotional direct hit. And then there are tracks like “Bulletproof”, which fits in well with the modern alternative rock zeitgeist and yet bears the unmistakable Intersphere signature. These little prog undertones, the tangible high energy – Caligula’s Horse sends its greetings occasionally. “Always On The Run” appears with legs apart, combines the refreshing peculiarity of earlier records with an oppressive refrain that could be at home on festival stages around the world – this balancing act works great too.

It didn’t turn out to be the feared musical molt, and yet The Intersphere consciously break new ground. The synthetic used on the predecessor is given significantly more space, style breaks are deliberately used. And yet the quartet continues to write complex hymns with fine barbs and an intoxicatingly prog finish. The mix is ​​right on “Wanderer”, the musical evolution continues skilfully. It will be exciting to see where the journey will take us.

Rating: 8/10

Available from: 05/26/2023

Available via: Odyssey Music / OMN Label Services (Bertus)

Website: www.theintersphere.com

Facebook: www.facebook.com/theintersphere

