Julian Andres Santa

Always female Dosquebradas among the best in the country! The Risaraldense squad is an expert when it comes to playing Baby Soccer and yesterday they eliminated nothing more and nothing less than Atlético Nacional in Medellín and qualified for the semifinals of the Festival of Festivals, which is the most important event in the country in this category.

fruit of good work

The only goal of the win was scored by Lizeth Giraldo and coach Carlos Ariel Osorio said about the good work of the team. “Risaralda women’s football continues to do things well, in these categories it is very important to continue adding prominence and this confirms that work continues at the base and that our great moment has an important job that will allow us to continue cultivating this success in the medium and long term”.

Dosquebradas with great merits

“I think Atlético Nacional is the most traditional rival in women’s football in Antioquia, they were at home with their people but we are aware of the great work that is being done and that was the letter of introduction in the technical talk. They talked to the players that they had people on their side but we have accumulated work ”.

good brands in Baby Football

“In this event Dosquebradas has made history, it has left a sporting mark of great players who have passed through this field but without a doubt they always see us as a rival to beat and looking for the following year to find a way to eliminate us and fortunately we year after year we are showing new talents and this makes us dream big”.

Ethe cherished title

“We have been runners-up, third on two occasions and fourth, we have not yet had the title, I think it has been very close, in January 2020 they left us from the penalty spot with a group that had been working for four years and in this edition I think that Dosquebradas has been the team that has shown the most football on the field of play and is a great motivation for the final instances ”, Professor Osorio pointed out.

Given:

Dosquebradas’ rival in the semifinals will come out of the winner between Funza and Floridablanca, Who will meet today?