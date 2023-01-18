Ringing in the ears is a problem that should not be underestimated at all. Unfortunately it is very annoying, but thanks to a natural remedy we can solve this terrible discomfort. Let’s find out how to prevent hearing loss: all the details.

This annoying ringing and ringing in the ears is called tinnitus. It comes in the form of noise, son, or discomfort inside the ear. The sound can be soft or loud and could occur in both ears.

Furthermore, we must clarify that it is not a disease, but a consequence of some environmental alterations and genetic predisposition. To solve this little problem, you need to put into practice a remedy that will deeply clean your ears and also prevent hearing loss: let’s find out more.

Goodbye ringing in the ears: how to do it

The tinnitus, in most cases, they are related to infections, injuries or wax in the ears. Although it is not a disease, it shouldn’t be a problem to be underestimated, because it can also lead to hearing loss.

To relieve the pain and that annoying ringing that sometimes occurs weakly or strongly, or continuously and discontinuously, there is a natural method. It is a grandmother’s remedy, in particular a compound that you can prepare in the kitchen without too much effort.

It will help you deep clean your ears and eliminate everything the earwax. This way you can finally say the ringing or noise in the ears. The procedure is very simple, in a few steps you will solve this discomfort.

The process to say goodbye to ringing in the ears

To prevent the ringing in the ears it will be necessary to create a completely natural compound. You will need the right equipment: bay leaves, 2 or 3 cloves of garlic and boiling water. First, crush the bay leaves in a glass jar, add the garlic and boiling water.

Then take a saucepan, place a cloth on the bottom, place the container in the centre, pour hot water around it, finally, light the stove and cook over low heat for 40 minutes. Leave the mixture to cool and filter it through a sieve.

You will get a truly fantastic solution, to keep it pour it into a sterilized glass container. You just have to take a cotton disk, cut it in half, roll it up and immerse it for a few seconds in the solution. Finally, you will have to insert it into your ear and keep it in place for at least one hour quarter of an hour.

It is advisable to repeat the procedure for three times a day. From the very beginning you will see that the ear pains will disappear little by little. The result will be really great. This remedy is natural, effective, ecological and above all economical. Obviously, if you often suffer from tinnitus, always consult your general practitioner before venturing into other solutions.