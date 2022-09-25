The first edition is in the sign of wide participation. And in this case, it also takes the kissed rhyme to underline the success of the Summer Cup, enriched by the presence of 16 teams and a splendid setting for the public. The tournament promoted by the Belluno Dolomites in the context of the Dolomite Pact, was aimed at the Beginners category and was staged between the Boscherai and Rasai fields.

Summer Cup, here are the 16 teams

The images of the 16 Esordienti teams that participated in the Summer Cup between Boscherai and Rasai

THE PLACEMENTS

As for the sphere linked to the competition, the white team of the Belluno Dolomites excelled, able to win (3-2) on the gray selection, in the decisive act. Third step of the podium for Juventina, who deserved the noble placement thanks to the 2-0 success against the pink Dolomites. At the starting line there were also Ponte nelle Alpi, Longarone Alpina, Cadore, Cavarzano-Limana, Schiara, Arten, Plavis, Agordina, Piave, Lg Valbelluna, Alpago and Limana-Cavarzano.

I PREMI

There was no shortage of individual awards: starting with Christian Zappino (Gray Dolomites), goalscorer of the competition with 9 centers, while Frame Coast della Plavis has earned the palm of best goalkeeper and Giacomo Loratti del Cavarzano-Limana was the best player ever. To make the final ceremony special, with their presence and their words, three athletes from the first team contributed: Simone Corbanese, Alex Cossalter and Francesco Toniolo.

THE BUDGET

«It was a beautiful day – says the manager Denis Maccagnan – made possible also and above all by virtue of the dense network of collaborators and volunteers. At least fifty: some were busy in the fields, others in the kitchen. In this regard, about 600 meals were baked in the space of a couple of hours ». The young players on the pitch were also applauded: “They expressed the joy of playing together and behaved very well, demonstrating a correctness that is really worth noting”. With the Summer Cup, the SSD Dolomiti Bellunesi opens up to the territory. And this is only the beginning.