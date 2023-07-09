Home » Sunday’s gossip: Kane, Lukaku, Hojlund, Cucurella, Mbappe, Balogun, Zaha
Sunday's gossip: Kane, Lukaku, Hojlund, Cucurella, Mbappe, Balogun, Zaha

Sunday’s gossip: Kane, Lukaku, Hojlund, Cucurella, Mbappe, Balogun, Zaha

Bayern Munich are expected to make an improved offer worth nearly £70m for England striker Harry Kane but the bid is unlikely to meet Tottenham’s valuation, despite the 29-year-old having one year left on his contract. (Mail on Sunday)external-link

Chelsea want £40m for Belgium striker Romelu Lukaku, who is attracting interest from Al-Hilal and JuventuswhileInter Milan have had an offer for the 30-year-old rejected. (Guardian)external-link

Manchester United have agreed personal terms with Denmark striker Rasmus Hojlund and he is prepared to ask Atalanta for a transfer if the Old Trafford club cannot agree a deal with the Italian club, who want £60m for the 20-year-old. (Football Transfers)external-link

Tottenham are monitoring the situation of Chelsea’s 24-year-old Spaniard Marc Cucurella, who can play as a left-back or left-sided winger, as they look for a replacement for their Croatia winger Ivan Perisic, 34. (Football Transfers)external-link

Tottenham and Napoli are interested in signing Borussia Monchengladbach and Japan defender Ko Itakura, 26. (Sky Sports Germany, via Get German Football News)external-link

Six Paris Saint Germain players, including two summer signings, have complained to the hierarchy about comments made by France striker Kylian Mbappe, 24. (Sky Sports) external-link

Chelsea have opened talks with Arsenal over a deal for USA striker Folarin Balogun, 22. (Mail on Sunday)external-link

Ivory Coast winger Wilfried Zaha, who is out of contract at Crystal Palaceis weighing up a fresh offer from the Eagles, while the 30-year-old has also held talks with PSG, Napoli and Galatasaray. (Guardian)external-link

Dutch side FC Twente are looking at a loan move for Manchester United and Uruguay forward Facundo Pellistri, (Voetbal International – in Dutch)external-link

Bayern Munich have triggered the 50m euro release clause of Naples’s South Korea defender Kim Min-jae and will sign the 26-year-old on a contract until 2028. (Sky Sports Germany)external-link

Inter Milan have told Bayern Munich they want to sign Switzerland goalkeeper Yann Sommer, 34, from the German champions. (Sky Sports Germany)external-link

Burnley have agreed a deal to bring in Borussia Dortmund’s French centre-back Soumaila Coulibaly, 19, on a loan deal with a 15m euro option to buy. (L’Equipe – in French) external-link

Fulham are set to agree a new contract with Brazilian winger Willian, 34, after he rejected their first offer last week. (Football Insider)external-link

