Woman voluntarily handed over two African hedgehogs to the Pereira Metropolitan Police

In the capital of Risaraldense, a citizen voluntarily handed over two African hedgehogs that were in captivity, to the Environmental and Ecological Protection group of the Pereira Metropolitan Police, with the aim of returning these specimens to their natural habitat.

African hedgehogs, species protected by national legislation, were placed in quarantine for the purpose of rehabilitating them and preparing them for their subsequent reintroduction to the wild.

Likewise, the National Police invites the community in general to report any situation of illegal captivity, since this constitutes an infraction of criminal law. The work of the Environmental and Ecological Protection group of the National Police is fundamental in the preservation of the environment and the protection of fauna.

