Home » Woman voluntarily handed over two African hedgehogs to the Pereira Metropolitan Police
News

Woman voluntarily handed over two African hedgehogs to the Pereira Metropolitan Police

by admin
Woman voluntarily handed over two African hedgehogs to the Pereira Metropolitan Police

In the capital of Risaraldense, a citizen voluntarily handed over two African hedgehogs that were in captivity, to the Environmental and Ecological Protection group of the Pereira Metropolitan Police, with the aim of returning these specimens to their natural habitat.

African hedgehogs, species protected by national legislation, were placed in quarantine for the purpose of rehabilitating them and preparing them for their subsequent reintroduction to the wild.

Likewise, the National Police invites the community in general to report any situation of illegal captivity, since this constitutes an infraction of criminal law. The work of the Environmental and Ecological Protection group of the National Police is fundamental in the preservation of the environment and the protection of fauna.

See also  THE POWER OF SEDUCTION OF WOMEN, THE MOST POWERFUL WEAPON IN THE WORLD « cde News

You may also like

The conclusions of the meeting between Petro and...

Colombia and Brazil want to protect the rainforest...

The state says, “The poor will pay the...

Manhattan Judge Blocks Minimum Wage Law for Food...

Entrepreneur, sign up! Open call to finance projects...

Innovative Youth: Empowering Traditional Culture in the Modern...

Wimbledon: Zverev fails at Berrettini

D1(F) J1: Women’s Asko and Believer impressive at...

Police fear presence of armed groups on the...

Evaluation of the Investment Taxation Reform Act (BMF)

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy