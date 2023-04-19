Home » Suns equalize against Clippers in NBA playoff
Suns equalize against Clippers in NBA playoff

Suns equalize against Clippers in NBA playoff

The Phoenix Suns drew 1-1 with the Los Angeles Clippers in the National Basketball Association (NBA) playoff. They prevailed 123-109 at home on Tuesday after losing their first home game to the Clippers. Suns top scorer was Devin Booker with 38 points, superstar Kevin Durant followed with 29 points. In the “Best of seven” series, the next game is now on Thursday in Los Angeles.

In the Eastern Conference, the Cleveland Cavaliers also managed to equalize 1-1 in the series. They, too, had lost their first home game against the New York Knicks, but prevailed in the second with 107:90. Darius Garland led Cleveland with 15 of his 32 points in a strong second quarter, giving the hosts a 20-point lead at the break.

The Boston Celtics, on the other hand, took a 2-0 lead over the Atlanta Hawks with a 119:106. The Celtics ended the first quarter with a 17:3 run and were no longer behind after that. Jayson Tatum was Boston’s top scorer with 29 points.

