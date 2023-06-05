Home » Suns, the ultimately bleak futures of DeAndre Ayton and Chris Paul
Suns, the ultimately bleak futures of DeAndre Ayton and Chris Paul

After the change on the bench – out Monty Williams, in Frank Vogel-, the Phoenix Suns now have to untie several knots on the roster for next season, starting with those relating to DeAndre Ayton and Chris Paul.

ESPN insider Tim McMahon spoke about it in a recent podcast.

Sul big man ex Arizona.

“I really don’t think Monty Williams’ departure makes Deandre Ayton staying in Phoenix much more likely next season. I’m pretty sure Deandre will be traded this summer.”

On Chris Paul’s location.

“I think it’s definitely more likely that Chris Paul will come back. The Suns also need to figure out what their potential options are. Obviously Chris Paul is still a very good player, but he is 38….If they can somehow turn him into a couple of quality role-players, then yes they should seriously consider leaving him ”.

Phoenix has two stars of the caliber of Kevin Durant and Devin Booker, but without an adequate supporting cast, and with little means to improve the roster without sacrificing Ayton and / or Paul.

