“Stock up on food and fill up the tanks of cars”: hurricane season begins in the US

“Be ready” is the warning that is repeated a New Orleansin Louisianawhile the Florida chooses to cut taxes on some goods such as batteries, radios, generators, soap and products for animals, which could become unobtainable in a few days. That’s how the‘America from the East Coast prepares for the arrival of hurricane season: according to National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration a season of phenomena weather “almost normal”, which begins now, in June, and should tend to last six months, until November.

According to American newspapers, a number of storms which could fluctuate between 12 and 17: 9 of these could turn into Hurricanes, with sustained winds exceeding 100 kilometers per hour. For this the Florida Division of Emergency Management recommended that citizens adopt a emergency plan for families and for activities: the population was also suggested to do buffer stock – starting now – of food, water, flashlights, batteries, medicines, so as not to be caught unprepared. It is also highly recommended to always carry your health insurance policy with you. Cars – is another recommendation – should always be kept with a full tank, just as it has been suggested to charge electric vehicles, in order to be able to move away quickly at any time.

As usual, Americans are decidedly ready to “to baptize” hurricanes. Arlene has already crashed into the Gulf of Mexicobut they will also come Bret, Cindy, Don, Emily, Franklin, Done and many others.

***

In the photo above – The damage caused by hurricane Nicole in November 2022 (LaPresse archive)