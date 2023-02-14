2
FOX Sports’ lead college football analyst Joel Klatt gives his reaction to the dramatic ending that led to the Kansas City Chiefs’ Super Bowl win and his thoughts on the controversial call against the Philadelphia Eagles in the final 2 minutes. He dives into the rules he believes officials should follow when making a big call that could decide the outcome including whether the time of game should matter.
2 MINUTES AGO・The Joel Klatt Show・14:12