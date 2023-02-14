Sampdoria and Inter shared the spoils at the close of the 22nd round.

In the seventh match in a row in front of their fans, the Genovese did not manage to score a goal, but the fact that they managed to resist Inter and win a point that could mean a lot in the fight for survival remains their consolation:

SAMPDORIA – INTER 0:0

The net of the team commanded by Dejan Stanković was also dormant, so since the playing days of the current commander of the Genovese, it has happened that a duel between two teams ended without a goal.

Until tonight, the last time it happened was on February 20, 2010 on “Meaca”and Nerazzurri won the only “triple” in the club’s history that season under the command of Jose Mourinho, with Stanković in the team.

As we said, Sampdoria even in the seventh home game in a row, she did not manage to make her supporters happy with at least one goal.

She gave them that pleasure for the last time September 10 against Milanbut Stanković’s company would have to be satisfied with the “income” from tonight’s duel, given that at least they avoided defeat in one such match – unlike the previous six (Monca 0:3, Roma 0:1, Fiorentina 0:2 , Lecce 0:2, Napoli 0:2, Udinese 0:1).

Inter, whose the players were very nervous in tonight’s duel, he dictated the tempo in most of the match, which is supported by the number of shots (23).

Simone Inzaghi’s team, however, failed to break through the defensive wall of Sampdoria, which focused on guarding its own goal and lurking for a chance to score from the counterattack.

In the first part of the plan, she succeeded…

SERIES A – 22nd round

Verona – Salernitana 1:0 (1:0)

/Ngong 31/

Sampdoria – Inter 0:0

Played on Sunday:

Udinese – Sassuolo 2:2 (2:2)

/Udogi 1, Bijol 28 – Enrike 6, Perez 45+2 ag/

Bologna – Monza 0:1 (0:1)

/Donated 25/

Juventus – Fiorentina 1:0 (1:0)

/Used 34/

Napoli – Cremonese 3:0 (1:0)

/Kvarackelija 22, Osimen 65, Elmas 79/

Played on Saturday:

Empoli – Spice 2:2 (0:2)

/Kambjagi 71, Vinjato 90+4 – Verde 25 pen, 31/

Lentils – Roma 1:1 (1:1)

/Ibanjez 7 ag – Dibala 17 pen/

Lazio – Atalanta 0:2 (0:1)

/Zapakosta 23, Hojlund 65/

Played on Friday:

Milan – Turin 1:0 (0:0)

/Acorn 61/

Follow all sports news in one place, be part of it Mondo sports community on Viber!