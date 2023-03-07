Home Sports Super League: GC gains confidence – 1: 1 in St. Gallen
Sports

Super League: GC gains confidence – 1: 1 in St. Gallen

by admin
Super League: GC gains confidence – 1: 1 in St. Gallen

In the almost sold-out St. Gallen Arena, GC failed in the initial phase to distance the eastern Swiss. Zurich still have two points in reserve at the bottom of the table before the direct duels with Winterthur and Sitten.

Guilherme Schettine, scorer to make it 1-0 for GC, followed by St Gallen’s Leonidas Stergiou.

Gian Ehrenzeller / Keystone

FC St. Gallen has a lot of what the Grasshoppers lack. Not just points in the table. But also an audience that identifies with the team and the club. The St. Gallen have a stadium that was almost sold out on Sunday with 18,500 spectators and where, in contrast to the mostly desolate Letzigrund in Zurich, there is a football atmosphere. And FC St. Gallen has a club management that has been working together for a number of years, with a plan that they are consistently pursuing and explaining to the people of eastern Switzerland.

See also  Germany to lockdown until April 18. Here is Merkel's emergency brake

You may also like

Champions League: Latest news and match reports

Ja Morant, risk maxi-disqualification from the NBA

versions of the great story. research of many...

Inter, Asllani-Brozovic: direction to be refounded?

Eishockey DEL: Düsseldorf vs. Frankfurt – live ticker...

MARIAN WORONIN, THE POLISH SPRINTER WHO KNEW TO...

Referee Serra: “Here’s what I told Mourinho”

Referee affair: Charges against FC Barcelona are imminent

Dazn, the new offer available only in the...

WORLD BRONZE WITH DAVIDE MAGNINI AND NADIR MAGUET

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy