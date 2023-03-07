In the almost sold-out St. Gallen Arena, GC failed in the initial phase to distance the eastern Swiss. Zurich still have two points in reserve at the bottom of the table before the direct duels with Winterthur and Sitten.

Guilherme Schettine, scorer to make it 1-0 for GC, followed by St Gallen’s Leonidas Stergiou. Gian Ehrenzeller / Keystone

FC St. Gallen has a lot of what the Grasshoppers lack. Not just points in the table. But also an audience that identifies with the team and the club. The St. Gallen have a stadium that was almost sold out on Sunday with 18,500 spectators and where, in contrast to the mostly desolate Letzigrund in Zurich, there is a football atmosphere. And FC St. Gallen has a club management that has been working together for a number of years, with a plan that they are consistently pursuing and explaining to the people of eastern Switzerland.