CT Pozzecco’s Italy returns to Livorno after 27 years for the match against Ukraine, the penultimate match of the FIBA ​​World Cup 2023 Qualifiers.

Azzurri already qualified with 6 victories in 8 games, at the Modigliani Forum duel scheduled at 21.00.

The first half ends with a score of 43-43, with the Azzurri led by an irrepressible Nico Mannion (19+3 assists and 2 steals).

For the guests, the 14 with 3 assists by Issuf Sanon should be mentioned.

After a third quarter in which the balance between the two teams continues, in the last 10 minutes Pozzecco’s men stretch up to the final 85-75.

The hero of the day is Nico Mannion, who finishes with 28 points, 6 assists and 4 steals. Excellent second half by Marco Spissu, author of 21 points (4/8 from ter) and 7 assists. Among the Azzurri, Tessitori has 11 points with 6 rebounds and 3 assists, while Severini stands out with 8 points and 7 rebounds.

For Ukraine, in addition to Sanon’s 15, there are 11 points each for Pustovyi and Voinalovych.