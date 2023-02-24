Home Sports Super Nico Mannion, Italy prevails over Ukraine in the last quarter
Sports

Super Nico Mannion, Italy prevails over Ukraine in the last quarter

by admin
Super Nico Mannion, Italy prevails over Ukraine in the last quarter

CT Pozzecco’s Italy returns to Livorno after 27 years for the match against Ukraine, the penultimate match of the FIBA ​​World Cup 2023 Qualifiers.

Azzurri already qualified with 6 victories in 8 games, at the Modigliani Forum duel scheduled at 21.00.

The first half ends with a score of 43-43, with the Azzurri led by an irrepressible Nico Mannion (19+3 assists and 2 steals).

For the guests, the 14 with 3 assists by Issuf Sanon should be mentioned.

After a third quarter in which the balance between the two teams continues, in the last 10 minutes Pozzecco’s men stretch up to the final 85-75.

The hero of the day is Nico Mannion, who finishes with 28 points, 6 assists and 4 steals. Excellent second half by Marco Spissu, author of 21 points (4/8 from ter) and 7 assists. Among the Azzurri, Tessitori has 11 points with 6 rebounds and 3 assists, while Severini stands out with 8 points and 7 rebounds.

For Ukraine, in addition to Sanon’s 15, there are 11 points each for Pustovyi and Voinalovych.

See also  West Ham United successfully dragged out Manchester City Gerrard or left the Premier League title - Xinhua English.news.cn

You may also like

“Studies were free”

Ac Milan and Puma present the Fourth Kit...

France’s fifth place in the UEFA index threatened...

The 7 most scenic train journeys in the...

Barcelona beaten by Manchester United: Xavi hopeful of...

Lay’s launches “No Lay’s No Game” campaign with...

Spezia, Leonardo Semplici is the new coach. The...

Scattered considerations after Cluj-Lazio (0-0)

Hogwarts Legacy will become a TV series: HBO...

The 10 most beautiful cable cars in the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy