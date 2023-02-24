The most important sports newspaper in Italy takes stock of the renewals at Udinese. Here are all the news that emerge from this week

The Juventus club is in a very delicate moment of the season. We know very well that renewing all the club’s most important players is never easy. Two very important renewals have already arrived in the last few weeks, the first being that of the goalkeeper Marco Silvestri and the second is that of the Nigerian attacker Isaac Success. Now we think of the players with contracts expiring in the coming months. Right there Gazzetta dello Sport took stock of the issue of renewals at Udinese. There are several players who could leave, but at the same time there are those who still have an open door for a possible contract extension.

The protagonist of this article is certainly the captain: Roberto “El Tucu” Pereyra. The Argentinian player continues to work in view of the resumption of the championship, but his future is still very uncertain. The club hasn’t found any kind of agreement with him and several teams are appearing to try to surprise everyone. The first club that can’t wait to put the Juventus club in difficulty is Inter of Marotta, with whom the Argentine has already worked at the time of Juve. Difficult, however, that Udinese can deprive themselves of the Tucu with such a light heart.

Who stays and who goes — Not only does Tucu have an expiring contract. Bram Nuytinck (barring sensational twists) should leave the club, as he has already done this season but this time definitively, given that together with Nestorovsky forms a pair of players that are no longer of interest to the coach. The situation should also be monitored Arslan, since at the moment everything is on standby. No problem for Padelli, who, despite his expiring contract, should remain with Juventus as second goalkeeper.

