Non-working Monday for restaurateurs in Bijeljina | Info

The mayor of Bijeljina, Ljubiša Petrović, announced the introduction of non-working Mondays for catering facilities in this city.

In Bijeljina, at the session of the City Assembly held on November 4, 2021, a ban on the operation of commercial establishments on Sundays was introduced.

The mayor of Bijeljina in a post on social networks announced the introduction of another non-working day, but for catering establishments.

“In addition to the introduced non-working Sunday, which I am extremely proud of, I also announce the introduction of a non-working Monday for catering establishments”, Petrović wrote.

