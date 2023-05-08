Tajani, Berlusconi does not think about leaving the leadership of Fi

“Berlusconi said ‘I’m here’, he said it very clearly, he doesn’t think at all about leaving the leadership of Forza Italia”. This was stated by Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani on ‘Half an hour more’ on Rai3 speaking of the former premier after the video sent yesterday at the Fi Convention.

It was “exciting to see a leader, a friend, who decides to be present with great fortitude. After a month in hospital, not everyone is ready to restart political battles”, said the minister of Foreign. “Only a great leader after a month in the hospital has the courage to speak for more than 20 minutes,” he added.

“I saw him well yesterday, he still has a lot to say and a lot to do”: so the deputy prime minister and transport minister Matteo Salvini on the sidelines of the Fiva-Confcommercio assembly on the FI leader’s appearance yesterday.

“Next week as a united center-right we will close the electoral campaign in Lombardy, in Brescia. I count that there will be your fundamental, irreplaceable contribution”.

“Open-air markets are anti-inflation: I am satisfied in knowing that while large-scale distribution increases prices, there are men and women who wake up at 4 in the morning to offer goods within everyone’s reach”. Thus the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Infrastructure and Transport Matteo Salvini on the sidelines of the assembly of itinerant traders of Fiva-Confcommercio. “For the League and the government, workers are at the center of our work and not just on May 1st”. It was good “to have given stability to the traders”, says Salvini referring to the renewal of the concessions for street vendors contained in the competition bill which, with the government’s approval, is now being examined by Parliament. “We have to relaunch itinerant trade – says Giacomo Errico, president of Fiva Confcommercio – our requests have been accepted and we have heard almost all the political forces. We hope for a quick approval from the Chambers because regional criteria are needed for the renewals of concessions, not the extensions that we have suffered for 13 years, losing 30,000 units because we were in fact temporary workers”.

