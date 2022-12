The hunt for the world title won by Alvaro Bautista, king of the 2022 World Superbike Championship, and the Aruba.It Racing-Ducati team will start from the Phillip Island circuit in Australia. A little less than two months after its debut (the appointment is for 26 February 2023), the International Motorcycling Federation has published the list of the 23 protagonists who will take part in the 12 appointments scheduled on the world championship calendar.