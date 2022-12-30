Listen to the audio version of the article

The great carousel of public appointments starts. The Defense Minister Guido Crosetto, one of the founders of FdI, considered Giorgia Meloni’s right arm, kicked off a waltz that will involve about seventy seats. Bluntly, in an interview with Il Messaggero, Crosetto spoke of the need for a “deep change” in the bureaucratic machine, starting with the ministries, to kick out those who have so far only said no or have shown that they are “wasting time”.

The 90 days of the spoil system expire on January 24th

No names and no explicit references but in less than a month, January 24 to be precise, the 90 days of the spoils system will expire, the political practice according to which the winner of the elections has the right to appoint officials of his choice to head the public administration offices.

Treasury Chief Executive Officer Rivera

The Minister of Economy, Giancarlo Giorgetti, has been busy closing the budget law, but in recent days the circle seems to be tightening around the director general of the Treasury, Alessandro Rivera, steadily in his post since August 2018, at the time del Conte 1. The somewhat more political choices made by the MEF department under the Draghi executive were literally overturned by the Meloni government: first of all those on Ita, with the return to the track of Lufthansa previously discarded in favor of Certares, then those on the single network with the provision of the memorandum between CDP and Tim. It is no coincidence that there have been rumors about the fate of the top management of Cassa depositi e prestiti in recent days. But the president, Giovanni Gorno Tempini, and the managing director, Dario Scannapieco, are expiring in more than a year, in May 2024, and their positions are not among those subject to the spoil system. Similar timing also for Ferrovie, in the hands of Nicoletta Giadrossi and Luigi Ferraris, while the decisions on the large energy and defense subsidiaries are much closer in time.

Enel, Eni and Leonardo

The boards of directors of Enel, Eni and Leonardo all expire next spring. On the plate are the renewals, or replacements, of Francesco Starace, CEO of the electricity company chosen at the time by Matteo Renzi and already in his third term today, of Claudio Descalzi, also number one of the six-legged dog since 2014, and Alessandro Profumo, whose appointment as head of Piazza Monte Grappa dates back to 2017. Rumors in recent weeks bet on an internal replacement, probably with Roberto Cingolani, but it is not excluded, also considering the good relations between the two, a relay that sees the former minister and the manager president. Profumo has indeed brought home important results, settling the accounts, giving the group a perspective and guaranteeing a real boom in the stock on the Stock Exchange.

tax agencies

Movements are also expected shortly in the tax agencies: Marcello Minenna, head of Customs close to the 5 Star Movement, seems to be in the balance, as does Alessandra Del Verme, number one of the State property. On the other hand, the position of Ernesto Maria Ruffini at the helm of the Revenue Agency is more stable. The lawyer chosen first by Renzi as CEO of Equitalia and then by Gentiloni as head of the agency itself, may not be subject to any guillotine.