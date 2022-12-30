Today’s circular sent to the regions by the Ministry of Health regarding the actions and precautions that should be taken, in the event of a new and more substantial increase in the number of infections, considering the current situation as “unpredictable”.

After the government’s decision to make swabs mandatory for all individuals flying from China to Italy, the Ministry of Health has sent a circular to the various regions, which reads a series of actions that will need to be undertaken in the event that the situation of infections from Covid-19 were to shoulder again, putting us at risk pandemic shortly after its termination date. Let’s read together the most important points of the circular ministerial.

The use of the mask and smartworking

The use of mask is re-proposed, in the event of a significant increase in infections, together with the possibility of a return, where possible, at the same time smartworking. So yes to the mask in indoor places and to agile and home-based work. Currently, the respiratory protective device is mandatory for workers, guests and visitors of health facilities and some Rsabeing “a fundamental measure to reduce the risk of transmission of SarsCoV2”. To be more specific, we read that “in the event of a possible significant worsening of the picture epidemiologicalyou may consider adopting other temporary measures, such as working from home or limiting the size of the events they provide gatherings”.

Strengthening of the virus sequencing system and infection control



To “ensure a volume of sequencing sufficient to monitor circulating viruses and the emergence of new variants and adequate capacity diagnostics of the laboratories. Therefore, it is strongly recommended, at least in hospitals and emergency rooms, to collect samples to be subjected to molecular testing, to guarantee a minimum number of samples to be genotyped”. This will be especially necessary in the event of a drastic one growth of cases. Just following carefully the evolution of the virus, in fact, it is possible to fight it.

Increased capacity of hospitals and intensive care units



The circular reads: “It is essential that the regional health services verify and, if necessary, strengthen preparedness in order to deal with a possible increase in the demand for assistance for SarsCoV2 cases”. This means that hospitals are being asked to increase the instrumentationof the beds he was born in health personnel available, in order not to remain dry in the event of an increase in infections. It is formally requested that a procurement of vaccines and drugs that can “support territorial departments and services in the event of an increase in cases that exceed the current capacity of the systems welfare”.

The vaccination campaign



On the fourth vaccine dosethe ministry is clear: the goal for 2023 is to “continue to put the elderly and frail in safety as a priority, protecting them from illness severe and from hospitalization”, promoting the culture of vaccination also to all those Italians (6 million over the age of 5) who had not received a single dose of the vaccine earlier this month.