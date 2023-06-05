supporters who committed acts of a racist nature against Vinicius Jr sanctioned

Spectators behind a banner which reads: ‘We are all Vinicius’ before a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Rayo Vallecano at the Santiago-Bernabeu stadium, in Madrid, on May 24, 2023. MANU FERNANDEZ / AP

Fines and stadium bans. A commission of the Spanish Superior Sports Council (Consejo Superior de Deportes) announced, on Monday, June 5, heavy sanctions against supporters who committed acts of a racist nature against Real Madrid star Vinicius Jr.

The four people accused of having hanged a model bearing the image of the Brazilian striker at the end of January from a bridge in the Spanish capital before a derby against Atlético are fined 60,001 euros and banned for two years of stadiums, announced in a press release the permanent commission of the State Commission against violence, racism, xenophobia and intolerance in sport, which depends on the Spanish sports ministry. Arrested two weeks ago before being released, these members of an ultra group are being prosecuted for “hate crime”criminal category including racist offenses in Spain.

Regular insults

A regular target of racist acts, Vinicius was targeted with new insults in Valencia on May 28 which provoked a wave of international indignation. The three people who have been identified as the authors of these insults will be sanctioned with a fine of 5,000 euros and a one-year stadium ban, added the Higher Sports Council.

These sanctions still have to be approved by government bodies responsible for security issues in the country.

After the last episode of racist insults against Vinicius, the president of the Spanish Federation, Luis Rubiales, admitted that the country had “a problem of racism” in football while the left-wing government had called on him to be more firm against these acts.

Read also: Article reserved for our subscribers Racism in football: the Vinicius affair forces Spain to react