Home » Surfer Justine Dupont fights her fear
Sports

Surfer Justine Dupont fights her fear

by admin
Surfer Justine Dupont fights her fear

Images of Justine Dupont on the world‘s biggest waves give the impression that she could push the boundaries of physics. Your sport is life-threatening.

You can also listen to and subscribe to the “NZZ Akzent” podcast Spotify, Apple Podcasts or Castbox.

Have feedback on the podcast? Tell us yours Opinion.

In this podcast episode:

Justine Dupont practices an extreme sport. In the event of a fall, the water can push surfers down up to fifteen meters. At the beginning of the year, a Portuguese man died while surfing big waves in Nazaré, although he was considered a specialist in this discipline. Why do people like Dupont take such risks? Matthias Venetz is looking for answers, his article is read out in the new episode of “NZZ Akzent – ​​the reading”.

All episodes of “NZZ Akzent” can be found in this overview.

See also  Chelsea, to a foundation for Ukraine the 2.6 billion of the sale

You may also like

Jude Bellingham: Why Real Madrid move would make...

Because of the Bundesliga title fight: Bayern’s supervisory...

Brian McDermott: Hibernian appoint former Leeds manager as...

When Hu Tao investigated the development of sports...

At the end of the season we will...

NHL, Knights – Oilers: Leon Draisaitl’s world-class game...

AT THE OLYMPIC GAMES IN BERLIN 1936 HIDEKO...

Spotlight | Season Answer Sheet!Champion of Europa League...

Jaromir Jagr is still playing at the age...

Khvicha in the footsteps of Diego- Corriere TV

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy