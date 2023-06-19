Suzhou KSG team won the KPL summer game at home, Kuaishou e-sports has matured_Industry_Technology Channel Home_Financial Network- CAIJING.COM.CN

Source: Caijing.com 2023-06-19 10:49

On June 17th, Kuaishou Taihu International E-sports Stadium ushered in the first opening game. The Suzhou KSG team of Kuaishou e-sports played against the Guangzhou TTG team at home. Finally, after 4 fierce competitions, Suzhou KSG finally defeated Guangzhou with a score of 3:1. TTG team.

At the same time, at the launching ceremony of Kuaishou Taihu International E-sports Stadium, Kuaishou ecological enterprises concentrated in Wuzhong signing ceremony, the unveiling ceremony of Suzhou E-sports Industry Alliance, the release ceremony of Suzhou E-sports industry series activities, the release of Kuaishou × Suzhou cultural tourism cooperation plan, etc. The event is held concurrently.

Kuaishou deploys e-sports and builds regional e-sports IP

Kuaishou got involved in e-sports very early. On August 23, 2020, Kuaishou acquired the YTG club and changed its name to KS.YTG, announcing its entry into KPL. On February 9, 2021, KS.YTG officially changed its name to KSG, and in October of the same year, it officially landed in Suzhou. Kuaishou Taihu International E-sports Arena is also officially on the agenda. Two years later, after the Kuaishou Taihu International E-sports Stadium officially landed, it also ushered in its first game on June 17.

It is reported that the design concept of the venue is “Taihu Lake Diamond”, and the artistic imitation of Taihu Lake stones is realized through the shape of the cut surface and the change of edges and corners. The project construction investment is 130 million yuan, with a total land area of ​​8,205.6 square meters and a total construction area of ​​9,416.28 square meters. It is equipped with the main e-sports venue, comprehensive studio, commentary studio and other supporting functions. The super-large space with 3 upper and lower floors + 1 mezzanine can not only hold large-scale events with thousands of spectators, but also can be used for live recorded and broadcast programs with more than a hundred spectators, fully covering diverse concepts such as events, live broadcasts, cultural and creative peripherals, entertainment experience, etc. .

Yang Fan, head of Kuaishou’s e-sports business, said: “With the official opening of the Kuaishou Taihu International E-sports Stadium, the development of Kuaishou’s e-sports business will also enter a new stage. In the second half of this year, we will pass e-sports events such as the KPL Summer Games, and A series of large-scale activities on the Kuaishou platform have been launched to fully activate venue resources, create local e-sports IP in Suzhou, enhance the atmosphere of e-sports watching in Suzhou, gather popularity, empower surrounding businesses and cultural tourism consumption, and further expand and strengthen the cultural and sports industry. “

Construct the e-sports industry ecology and explore more commercialization

Esports has matured and flourished over the past few years. According to the “2022 China E-sports Industry Report”, the number of e-sports users in my country will be about 488 million in 2022, and the revenue of the e-sports industry will be 144.503 billion yuan. The cultural and economic value of this emerging industry that integrates sports, culture, technology, media and other industries is getting more and more affirmation.

Riding on the east wind, Kuaishou’s e-sports business has developed rapidly in the past two years. With the KSG e-sports club as the core, it has gradually expanded its business sectors such as e-sports associations and e-sports education. In addition to developing its own business, Kuaishou also actively leveraged its platform advantages and joined forces with Wuzhong E-sports Industrial Park, attracting a number of Kuaishou e-sports ecological enterprises to settle in Wuzhong.

The commercialization of e-sports has always been a difficult problem that the industry must face together, and Kuaishou KSG is no exception. Yang Fan also introduced the plan of Kuaishou’s commercialization process. He said that on the one hand, it is necessary to commercialize the resources of the KSG club itself, including the commercialization exploration of star players and combining the platform advantages of Kuaishou e-commerce to expand the entire commercialization of the club. possibility. On the other hand, it is necessary to conduct commercial exploration around venues, such as attracting investment in catering or naming venues. In addition, more cultural performances will be undertaken to increase income.

In recent years, Kuaishou has been making frequent moves in the field of professional e-sports: on the one hand, it has won the copyrights of several leading e-sports events, invited professional players to the platform, and activated corresponding PGC content; on the other hand, it has created KEI Kuaishou International Invitational Tournament, Kuaishou Legend Cup, etc. Self-made e-sports IP to bring more novel experiences to users; on the one hand, it acquired and established the Suzhou KSG team to enter the professional league; Layout of professional e-sports team system.

“In the future, Kuaishou E-sports will adhere to the sports spirit of ‘being brave and constantly surpassing’, strive for results in various competitions, and become the city card of Suzhou E-sports. At the same time, Kuaishou E-sports will also invest more platform resources to cooperate with Suzhou’s local resources are deeply integrated, and more possibilities are explored in the direction of industrial cooperation, e-sports activities, and talent training.” Yang Fan said.

